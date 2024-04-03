Lions match 49ers offer sheet to Brock Wright

The Lions had until Wednesday to match the restricted free agent offer sheet that tight end Brock Wright signed with the 49ers and they have made their decision.

The Lions announced that they have opted to match the offer rather than allowing Wright to leave for their NFC Championship Game opponents.

It is reportedly a three-year deal for Wright worth $12 million. There was $6 million in guaranteed money included in the offer.

The Lions’ original restricted free agent tender was for $2.985 million, so it’s a significant increase for Wright and he will not have to adjust to a new offensive scheme ahead of the 2024 season.

Wright has made 41 appearances for the Lions over the last three seasons. He has 43 catches for 424 yards and seven touchdowns and will continue to team with Sam LaPorta as the top tight ends in Tennessee.