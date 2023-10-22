Lions’ Mohamed Ibrahim having surgery in Baltimore hospital

Lions running back Mohamed Ibrahim was stretchered off the field today and taken directly to a Baltimore hospital, where he is having surgery.

The Lions announced that Ibrahim had a hip injury but have offered no further update on his condition. Coach Dan Campbell did say, however, that they expect Ibrahim to be OK.

“Mo’s in the hospital and he’s having surgery right now. Sounds like he’ll be OK but he’s gonna stay here overnight. He’s tough. I hate that for him,” Campbell said.

Ibrahim was born and raised in Baltimore and may have family there with him now. He signed this year as an undrafted free agent with the Lions and was playing in his first NFL game today against the Ravens. The kickoff return on which he was injured was the first time he touched the ball in his NFL career, and everyone will be rooting for him to make a complete recovery and get another opportunity.