Lions OG Christian Mahogany will miss significant time with knee injury

  
Published November 2, 2025 06:22 PM

Lions left guard Christian Mahogany injured his knee late in Sunday’s loss to the Vikings.

He was on crutches in the locker room after the game, and coach Dan Campbell delivered a good news/bad news update on Mahogany’s injury.

Mahogany will miss significant time, but the injury is not season-ending. He could return in late December.

“Mahogany is going to be out for a while,” Campbell said. “Long time, probably.”

Mahogany had started all eight games.