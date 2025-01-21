Lions owner Sheila Hamp: “Not the ending we wanted or were expecting”

Expectations have changed in Detroit.

Although the Lions had one of their best seasons in franchise history, going 15-2 and losing in the divisional round of the playoffs was a disappointment, relative to where the Lions thought they were heading this season. Lions owner Sheila Hamp acknowledged that in her end-of-season letter to season ticket holders.

“This is not the letter I was hoping to write to you this year,” Hamp wrote, via the Detroit Free Press. “It’s not the ending we wanted or were expecting. The fact of the matter is this: we had a great year, a record-setting season but fell short of our ultimate goal.”

Hamp said the Lions remain committed to getting to their first Super Bowl.

“I know this weekend was difficult and the next few weeks will be hard to watch as other teams walk the path we envisioned,” Hamp wrote. “But please know that we have never been more motivated. I know the future will look different and the team that brought us so much success this year will never be together again. Pieces will change, but we are confident in where we are going and more aligned than ever as to how we get there.”