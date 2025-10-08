 Skip navigation
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Lions place CB Khalil Dorsey on IR

  
October 8, 2025

The Lions got some hopeful news about Terrion Arnold’s health earlier this week, but they will be without another cornerback for at least the next four games.

They placed Khalil Dorsey on injured reserve on Wednesday. Dorsey has been dealing with both a wrist injury and a concussion recently.

Dorsey had four tackles in his four appearances this season.

Head coach Dan Campbell said earlier this week that he expected both Arnold and Dorsey to be out an extended period of time. A second opinion on Arnold’s shoulder showed that he could return at some point this season, but Campbell said Wednesday that it is still unclear when he might be able to return.

The Lions filled the open spot on their roster by signing offensive lineman Dan Skipper off of the practice squad.