Lions place Derrick Barnes, Marcus Davenport on injured reserve

  
Published September 24, 2024 04:27 PM

The Lions have made a few Tuesday roster moves, including putting a pair of players on injured reserve.

Detroit announced that linebacker Derrick Barnes and defensive end Marcus Davenport have both been placed on IR.

Head coach Dan Campbell said on Monday that Barnes was going to miss time with a knee injury, though he didn’t know at the time if Barnes would be out for at least four weeks. That has now been determined, as Barnes will be eligible to return in Week 8 for the matchup against Tennessee.

Davenport is out for the rest of the 2024 season with an elbow injury.

To fill one spot, the Lions have signed receiver Tim Patrick to the 53-man roster off of the club’s practice squad. The longtime Broncos wideout has caught three passes for 20 yards so far in 2024.

Detroit also signed defensive back Morice Norris to the team’s practice squad.