Lions proposal to change postseason seeding tabled

The league has tabled the Lions’ proposal to determine playoff seeding solely by record, according to multiple reports.

That the measure was tabled and not voted on suggests that it has some significant support around the league — even if it does not have enough votes to pass for now.

The proposal would mark a significant shift in the way the postseason matchups are determined, as currently the four division winners in each conference are guaranteed a home playoff game. If the Lions’ proposal is eventually adopted — at the owners meeting in May or down the road — it would inherently devalue a division title.

That’s the issue Rams head coach Sean McVay had with the proposal when discussing it during a PFT Live interview on Monday.

“I’m hopeful that doesn’t go through,” said McVay, who is a member of the Competition Committee. “I would be all for it — if we played all 15 NFC teams and then two cross-conference games. But when you’re playing six divisional games, then you’ve got the strength-of-schedule based on whatever the previous year’s record was and finish, it’s not all the same. And so, I do think there is something to be said for winning your division. That means something.

“And until, really, there’s an adjustment in regards to like schedules, things of that nature, I think it’s going to be tough.”

The schedule format won’t change in 2025, but there’s a chance the postseason seeding still might.