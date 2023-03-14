Lions propose allowing a third coach’s challenge if either of the first two is successful

The Lions want coaches to have more opportunities to challenge missed calls.

A proposal submitted to the league by the Lions would allow coaches to make a third challenge if either of the first two challenges is successful. Under current NFL rules, a coach can only throw his challenge flag a third time if both of his first two challenges are successful.

The Lions’ proposal would still limit challenges at a maximum of three per team per game; a coach could not throw a fourth challenge flag even if all three of his previous challenges were successful.

As with all rule changes, this would require a three-fourths majority, or 24 of the NFL’s 32 teams, to pass.