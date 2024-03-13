Lions propose giving coaches a third challenge if either of the first two are successful

NFL coaches get two replay challenges in every game. If they hit on both, they get a third.

The Lions would like to change that.

Detroit has proposed a revision to the rules that would allow a coach to get a third challenge if the coach is right one either, not both, of the first two challenges.

The proposal wouldn’t change the situations in which a coach may initiate a challenge. Currently, the possibility of replay review falls beyond the purview of the coaches on a scoring play, a turnover, a failed fourth-down conversion, the final two minutes of either half, or overtime.

The proposal needs 24 votes from the league’s 32 owners to pass. The broader question is whether the NFL is, or should be, evolving away from a challenge-based system and embracing the college football approach, with automatic review available whenever and however it might be needed.