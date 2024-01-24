Lions put Brock Wright on IR, sign Tyson Alualu to 53-man roster

Lions tight end Brock Wright won’t be back in the lineup again this season.

The Lions announced on Wednesday that Wright has been placed on injured reserve. Wright suffered a forearm injury in last Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers and head coach Dan Campbell said after the game that it didn’t look good for him to play in the NFC Championship Game.

Wright had 13 catches for 91 yards and a touchdown during the regular season and he had one catch for 29 yards against Tampa.

The Lions filled Wright’s roster spot by signing veteran defensive tackle Tyson Alualu to the active roster. He had four tackles in two regular season games and two tackles in the team’s two postseason contests.

Wednesday’s moves were wrapped up with the official signing of tight end Zach Ertz to the practice squad. Campbell did not commit to Ertz playing this week, but Wright’s injury certainly makes it likelier.