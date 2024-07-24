Lions put Carlton Davis, three others on NFI list

A couple of new additions to the Lions cornerback corps are on the non-football injury list to start training camp.

The team announced that Carlton Davis and Amik Robertson have both been placed on the list, which is for players dealing with ailments they picked up away from the team. Both players can be activated at any point this summer.

Davis was acquired in a trade with the Buccaneers this offseason while Robertson signed with the team as a free agent. The Lions also drafted Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw in the first two rounds in April.

Wide receivers Donovan Peoples-Jones and Tre’Quan Smith were also placed on the non-football injury list. The Lions previously placed tackle Giovanni Manu on the list while defensive tackle D.J. Reader, defensive end Marcus Davenport, and defensive back Brian Branch are on the physically unable to perform list.

In addition to the injury list moves, the Lions also waived offensive lineman Matt Farniok.