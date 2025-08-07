 Skip navigation
Lions put CB Ennis Rakestraw on IR

  
Lions head coach Dan Campbell said this week that cornerback Ennis Rakestraw will be out a while because of a shoulder injury and we learned just how long he’ll be out on Thursday.

The Lions placed Rakestraw on injured reserve, which means he’ll miss the entire 2025 season unless he’s released with an injury settlement at some point. The Lions picked Rakestraw in the second round last year, so that would seem to be an unlikely course of action.

Rakestraw posted a picture of himself in a hospital gown that suggested he was having surgery on Thursday.

Rakestraw’s time with the Lions has been marred by several injuries, including ankle and hamstring injuries that limited him to eight games as a rookie.

The Lions signed tight end Steven Stillianos to fill their open roster spot.