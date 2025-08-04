Ennis Rakestraw out “a while” with shoulder injury, Lions sign two corners

Injuries have limited Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw’s availability since he joined the team as a second-round pick last year and a new one is going to continue that trend into his second season.

Rakestraw hurt his shoulder on Saturday and head coach Dan Campbell said at his Monday press conference that it will be “a while” before Rakestraw is able to return.

Ankle and hamstring injuries hindered Rakestraw during his rookie season and he suffered a chest contusion early in this year’s camp. He had six tackles in the eight games he was healthy enough to play last year.

In addition to sharing the Rakestraw news, the Lions also announced the signing of cornerbacks Luq Barcoo and D.J. Miller. Barcoo appeared in three games for the Jaguars in 2020 and Miller played for the UFL’s Michigan Panthers this year.

Safety Dan Jackson was placed on injured reserve and running back Kye Robichaux was waived with an injury designation to open the two roster spots in Detroit.