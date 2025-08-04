 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nfl_1920.jpg
White to be interim executive director of NFLPA
nbc_pft_stafford_250804.jpg
Stafford is ‘making good progress’ with back issue
nbc_pft_levy_250804.jpg
Former Bills head coach Marv Levy turns 100

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nfl_1920.jpg
White to be interim executive director of NFLPA
nbc_pft_stafford_250804.jpg
Stafford is ‘making good progress’ with back issue
nbc_pft_levy_250804.jpg
Former Bills head coach Marv Levy turns 100

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ennis Rakestraw out “a while” with shoulder injury, Lions sign two corners

  
Published August 4, 2025 06:24 PM

Injuries have limited Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw’s availability since he joined the team as a second-round pick last year and a new one is going to continue that trend into his second season.

Rakestraw hurt his shoulder on Saturday and head coach Dan Campbell said at his Monday press conference that it will be “a while” before Rakestraw is able to return.

Ankle and hamstring injuries hindered Rakestraw during his rookie season and he suffered a chest contusion early in this year’s camp. He had six tackles in the eight games he was healthy enough to play last year.

In addition to sharing the Rakestraw news, the Lions also announced the signing of cornerbacks Luq Barcoo and D.J. Miller. Barcoo appeared in three games for the Jaguars in 2020 and Miller played for the UFL’s Michigan Panthers this year.

Safety Dan Jackson was placed on injured reserve and running back Kye Robichaux was waived with an injury designation to open the two roster spots in Detroit.