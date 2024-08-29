 Skip navigation
Lions put John Cominsky on IR, sign Donovan Peoples-Jones to practice squad

  
Published August 29, 2024 09:46 AM

Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky tore his MCL in practice last month, but the team is hopeful that he can return later this season.

Cominsky made it through the cut to 53 players earlier this week, which makes him eligible to be designated for return from injured reserve down the road. The Lions announced that they officially moved him to the list on Thursday.

Cominsky had 66 tackles and six sacks while starting 19 of the 30 games he played the last two season.

The Lions also announced that they have signed wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones to the practice squad. Peoples-Jones was cut on Tuesday, but will now be back as an option for the team come the regular season.

Defensive back C.J. Moore was released from the practice squad in a corresponding move.