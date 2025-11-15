 Skip navigation
Lions put Sam LaPorta on injured reserve

  
Published November 15, 2025 04:08 PM

The Lions ruled tight end Sam LaPorta out for Sunday’s game against the Eagles on Friday and they ruled him out for at least three more games on Saturday.

LaPorta has been placed on injured reserve as part of several roster moves the Lions announced on Saturday afternoon. LaPorta is dealing with a back injury and will not be able to return until Week 15 at the earliest.

Brock Wright and Ross Dwelley are the remaining tight ends on the active roster.

The Lions also released defensive lineman Pat O’Connor and signed offensive lineman Michael Niese to the 53-man roster. Wide receivers Tom Kennedy and Jackson Meeks have been elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.