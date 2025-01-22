Lions re-sign G Netane Muti

Guard Netane Muti’s first season with the Lions ended in the summer, but he’ll be running it back in 2025.

The Lions announced that they have re-signed Muti on Wednesday. Muti signed a future contract with the team last February and missed the year after hurting his shoulder early in training camp.

Muti was a 2020 sixth-round pick in Denver and he appeared in 20 games over three seasons with the team. Muti moved on to play in two games for the Raiders in 2023.

Left guard Graham Glasgow is under contract for next season, but right guard Kevin Zeitler is not. Christian Mahogany started in Zeitler’s place in last Saturday’s divisional round loss to the Commanders.