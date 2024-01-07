Lions reach 12 wins for second time in franchise history, Vikings eliminated

For just the second time in the history of the Detroit Lions franchise, they have won 12 games in a season.

The Lions beat the Vikings today in Detroit to run their record to 12-5 on the season. Only once before in franchise history, in 1991, have they won 12 games. That year the Lions made it to the NFC Championship Game, and they’ll hope to win a playoff game for the first time since then.

They’ll start the playoffs at home next weekend, although they may have to do it without Sam LaPorta, their excellent rookie tight end, who suffered a knee injury and didn’t return. Lions coach Dan Campbell will face plenty of questions about why LaPorta and the other starters were playing in a game that meant so little to the Lions’ hopes.

But at least he got to the playoffs, something a whole lot of previous Lions coaches haven’t done. This is as good a Lions team as there’s been in the living memory of most football fans.

The Vikings, on the other hand, end their season at 7-10. They entered today with slim playoff hopes, but they needed to win and get help, and they actually were eliminated from playoff contention even before their own game ended. An injury-plagued season for the Vikings ends in disappointment.

Now the Lions turn their attention to next week, when they’ll face a wild card team and hope for win No. 13.