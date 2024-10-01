 Skip navigation
Lions regain 14-point lead on Jahmyr Gibbs’ second touchdown

  
Published September 30, 2024 09:18 PM

On their first drive, the Lions went three-and-out, losing 10 yards as Jared Goff was sacked on third down. They are on a roll now.

Detroit has scored on its past three possessions, taking a 21-7 lead on the Seahawks.

After Seattle scored to cut it to a one-score game, the Lions marched 70 yards in nine plays. Jahmyr Gibbs scored his second touchdown with a 1-yard run.

He has seven carries for 41 yards and two touchdowns, and David Montgomery has run for 42 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.

Goff is 11-for-11 for 83 yards.

Tight end Sam LaPorta had the big play in the team’s latest scoring drive, with a 9-yard reception and a 15-yard facemask penalty on linebacker Trevis Gibson. LaPorta has three catches for 23 yards.