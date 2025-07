The Lions have moved on from one of their defensive backs.

Detroit announced on Sunday that the club has released Stantley Thomas-Oliver.

Thomas-Oliver, 27, joined Detroit late last season on the practice squad. He then signed a futures deal to remain with the club after Detroit’s playoff loss.

A Panthers seventh-round pick in 2020, Thomas-Oliver has appeared in 26 career games, mostly playing on special teams. He’s recorded 17 career tackles.