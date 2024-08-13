 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240813.jpg
Winners of NFL preseason Week 1
nbc_pft_watson_240813.jpg
When will Watson play with confidence again?
nbc_pft_penixjr_240813.jpg
Evaluating Penix Jr. in preseason Week 1

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240813.jpg
Winners of NFL preseason Week 1
nbc_pft_watson_240813.jpg
When will Watson play with confidence again?
nbc_pft_penixjr_240813.jpg
Evaluating Penix Jr. in preseason Week 1

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lions rookie CB Terrion Arnold won’t miss start of regular season

  
Published August 13, 2024 06:53 PM

Lions rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold is expected to return for the start of the regular season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Arnold injured a pectoral muscle in Monday’s practice.

He was in a one-on-one with Amon-Ra St. Brown when he went down with what the team called an upper body injury. He left practice with an athletic trainer.

Arnold, the 24th overall pick, has been working exclusively with the first team and is expected to start opposite Carlton Davis III.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) and rookie cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (ankle) also left Monday’s practice early.