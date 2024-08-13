Lions rookie CB Terrion Arnold won’t miss start of regular season

Lions rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold is expected to return for the start of the regular season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Arnold injured a pectoral muscle in Monday’s practice.

He was in a one-on-one with Amon-Ra St. Brown when he went down with what the team called an upper body injury. He left practice with an athletic trainer.

Arnold, the 24th overall pick, has been working exclusively with the first team and is expected to start opposite Carlton Davis III.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) and rookie cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (ankle) also left Monday’s practice early.