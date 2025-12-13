 Skip navigation
Lions rule out S Thomas Harper, G Christian Mahogany

  
Published December 13, 2025 01:47 PM

The Lions have ruled out a pair of players who were listed as questionable to face the Rams on Friday’s injury report.

Safety Thomas Harper will not play on Sunday. Harper is recovering from a concussion and his absence further thins out a safety group that will be without Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph this weekend. Avonte Maddox, Daniel Thomas, and Jalen Mills are on the active roster while Erick Hallett and Damontae Kazee could be elevated from the practice squad.

The Lions also announced that guard Christian Mahogany will not be activated from injured reserve. He has a fibula injury.

The Lions still have guard Kayode Awosika (foot), left tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder), wide receiver Kalif Raymond (ankle), running back Sione Vaki (thumb), and tight end Shane Zylstra (knee) listed as questionable for Sunday.