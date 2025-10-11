Lions rule Taylor Decker, Avonte Maddox out for Sunday

The Lions won’t have left tackle Taylor Decker or cornerback Avonte Maddox for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

Both players were downgraded to out on Saturday after initially being listed as questionable to play in Week 6. Decker has a shoulder injury and Maddox has a hamstring injury.

Dan Skipper is the likely choice to step in for Decker, who also missed last Sunday’s win over the Bengals.

Maddox is the latest in a series of losses at cornerback for the Lions. D.J. Reed and Khalil Dorsey are on injured reserve and Terrion Arnold is also out on Sunday.

They elevated Arthur Maulet from the practice squad and signed Nick Whiteside to go with Amik Robertson and Rock Ya-Sin.

The Lions also placed offensive lineman Giovani Manu on injured reserve and elevated offensive lineman Devin Cochran. They waived offensive lineman Kingsley Eguakun and defensive lineman Chris Smith, and signed safety Erick Hallett and defensive lineman Quinton Johnson to round out the day’s moves.