Lions set for practices with Dolphins and Texans this summer

The Lions are set for joint practices ahead of two of this summer’s preseason games.

Head coach Dan Campbell said on Friday that the team plans to have two days of joint practices with the Dolphins before a home game on August 16. They’ll then welcome the Texans for a day of joint work before their August 23 game.

The Lions are slated for four preseason games this summer. They’ll open the preseason against the Chargers in the Hall of Fame Game and they’ll travel to Atlanta before their two home games.

The Dolphins are also set for joint practices with the Bears and the Jaguars as they prepare for the 2025 season.