 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_flagfootball_250530.jpg
Could flag football athletes play vs. NFL’s best?
nbc_pft_june1_250530.jpg
What makes June 1 critical date on NFL calendar
nbc_pft_justinfields_250530.jpg
Jets could ‘unlock’ something in Fields

Other PFT Content

DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_flagfootball_250530.jpg
Could flag football athletes play vs. NFL’s best?
nbc_pft_june1_250530.jpg
What makes June 1 critical date on NFL calendar
nbc_pft_justinfields_250530.jpg
Jets could ‘unlock’ something in Fields

Other PFT Content

DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lions set for practices with Dolphins and Texans this summer

  
Published May 30, 2025 11:52 AM

The Lions are set for joint practices ahead of two of this summer’s preseason games.

Head coach Dan Campbell said on Friday that the team plans to have two days of joint practices with the Dolphins before a home game on August 16. They’ll then welcome the Texans for a day of joint work before their August 23 game.

The Lions are slated for four preseason games this summer. They’ll open the preseason against the Chargers in the Hall of Fame Game and they’ll travel to Atlanta before their two home games.

The Dolphins are also set for joint practices with the Bears and the Jaguars as they prepare for the 2025 season.