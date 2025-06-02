 Skip navigation
Lions sign CB Divaad Wilson, waive CB Gavin Holmes

  
Published June 2, 2025 04:21 PM

The Lions made a couple of moves at cornerback on Monday.

They announced that they have signed Divaad Wilson to their 90-man roster. They waived Gavin Holmes to make space for him in Detroit.

Wilson split last season between the Cardinals and Giants. He played two games on special teams in Arizona and had five tackles and a pass defensed in three appearances for the Giants. Wilson also had five tackles in two games for the Cardinals in 2023.

Holmes signed with the Lions after going undrafted out of Texas earlier this year. Holmes was the only rookie corner on the Lions’ roster.