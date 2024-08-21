 Skip navigation
Lions sign CB Rachad Wildgoose

  
Published August 21, 2024 11:41 AM

The Lions made an addition to their defensive backfield on Wednesday.

The team announced the signing of cornerback Rachad Wildgoose to their 90-man roster. They had an open spot at their disposal, so they didn’t have to make any corresponding move.

Wildgoose was a Bills sixth-round pick in 2021, but moved on to the Jets after failing to make it through final cuts in Buffalo. He had three tackles in five games as a rookie and 16 tackles in 15 appearances for the Commanders during the 2022 season.

The Commanders cut Wildgoose last summer and he spent time in the UFL before landing in Detroit.