Lions sign DL David Bada

The Lions picked up a defensive lineman on Thursday.

The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that they have signed defensive tackle David Bada to their 90-man roster. No corresponding move was needed to get Bada on the roster because the Lions got an exemption for him as an international player.

Bada was born in Germany and played for several European teams before signing with the Commanders in 2020 through the International Player Pathway Program. Bada spent the last four seasons with Washington and appeared in two games during the 2022 season. Bada was credited with two tackles in those appearances.

The Lions are down one lineman with D.J. Reader on the physically unable to perform list, so Bada gives them some more depth to work with until he’s back.