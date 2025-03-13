Lions sign former Colts linebacker Grant Stuard

Former Colts linebacker Grant Stuard, a strong special teams player, is signing with the Lions.

Stuard announced on Instagram that he’s heading to Detroit.

The 26-year-old Stuard was a 2021 seventh-round pick of the Buccaneers and played primarily on special teams as a rookie. He was traded to the Colts in 2022 and has also played mostly special teams in Indianapolis, and he was chosen as a special teams captain. But Stuard can also contribute on defense, and last season he started five games at linebacker for the Colts as well.

After their defense suffered through an injury-plagued season last year, the Lions want more depth at defense, and they’ve got that in Stuard, while also bolstering their special teams with a player who should be a significant contributor at a fairly low cost.