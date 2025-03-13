 Skip navigation
49ers_defense.jpg
49ers remain favored in NFC West after mass exodus
nbc_csu_qbintrigue_250312.jpg
Fields gives Jets flexibility in 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_csu_wasfareax_250312.jpg
WAS setting offense up for success in offseason

Lions sign former Colts linebacker Grant Stuard

  
Published March 13, 2025 04:11 AM

Former Colts linebacker Grant Stuard, a strong special teams player, is signing with the Lions.

Stuard announced on Instagram that he’s heading to Detroit.

The 26-year-old Stuard was a 2021 seventh-round pick of the Buccaneers and played primarily on special teams as a rookie. He was traded to the Colts in 2022 and has also played mostly special teams in Indianapolis, and he was chosen as a special teams captain. But Stuard can also contribute on defense, and last season he started five games at linebacker for the Colts as well.

After their defense suffered through an injury-plagued season last year, the Lions want more depth at defense, and they’ve got that in Stuard, while also bolstering their special teams with a player who should be a significant contributor at a fairly low cost.