Lions sign LB Malik Jefferson, put Michael Badgley on IR

The Lions announced kicker Michael Badgley suffered a season-ending injury on Friday and they officially ended his season on Saturday.

Badgley was placed on injured reserve after tearing his hamstring during a pre-practice warmup this week. Badgley will have surgery to repair the injury.

The Lions announced that they have filled his roster spot by signing linebacker Malik Jefferson. Jefferson had three tackles in three games for the Cowboys last season and had 16 tackles in 35 games for the Colts, Chargers, Browns, and Bengals.

In other moves, the Lions placed offensive lineman Christian Mahogany on the non-football illness list and they waived offensive lineman Matt Farniok with an injury settlement.