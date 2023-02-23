Lions sign Mac McCain

Cornerback Mac McCain is joining the Lions.

The Lions announced McCain’s signing on Thursday afternoon. No terms of the deal were part of the announcement.

McCain entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Broncos in 2021 and he was claimed off of waivers by the Eagles in September of that year. McCain played in one game and then landed back in Denver as a waiver claim, but he would make his way back to the Eagles after being waived once more.

McCain played in a second game for the Eagles that year and spent all of 2022 on the practice squad. He was credited with three tackles in his two regular season appearances.