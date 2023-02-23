 Skip navigation
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Lions sign Mac McCain

  
Published February 23, 2023 11:42 AM
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_230222
February 22, 2023 03:15 PM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons open up the PFT PM mailbag to answer some questions, including whether the astronomical price of resigning a franchise QB could sway teams toward addressing the position in the draft.

Cornerback Mac McCain is joining the Lions.

The Lions announced McCain’s signing on Thursday afternoon. No terms of the deal were part of the announcement.

McCain entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Broncos in 2021 and he was claimed off of waivers by the Eagles in September of that year. McCain played in one game and then landed back in Denver as a waiver claim, but he would make his way back to the Eagles after being waived once more.

McCain played in a second game for the Eagles that year and spent all of 2022 on the practice squad. He was credited with three tackles in his two regular season appearances.