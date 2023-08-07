Lions sign OL Bobby Hart

The Lions have added some depth for their offensive line.

Detroit has signed Bobby Hart, the team announced on Monday.

Hart, who turns 29 later this month, spent most of the last two seasons with Buffalo. Last year he appeared in 15 games and played 125 offensive snaps, mainly as an extra blocker. he also played 77 special teams snaps.

But Hart has plenty of starting experience, having started 45 games for Cincinnati from 2018-2020. He also started 20 games for the Giants from 2016-2017.

A seventh-round pick in the 2015 draft, Hart has also spent time with the Dolphins and Titans.

As a corresponding move, the Lions waived veteran long snapper Jake McQuaide. That leaves the team with Scott Daly at the position.

Detroit also announced that the club has reached an injury settlement with receiver Tom Kennedy.