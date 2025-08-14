 Skip navigation
Lions sign OL Zack Johnson, CB Allan George

  
Published August 14, 2025 10:44 AM

The Lions have made some roster moves on Thursday.

Detroit announced the club has signed offensive lineman Zack Johnson and cornerback Allan George.

Johnson, 28, has spent time with the Packers, Cardinals, Broncos, Ravens, Titans, Browns, and 49ers. But he’s appeared in just one career regular-season game since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

George, 26, entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2022 with the Bengals. He has appeared in four career games for Cincinnati.

As corresponding moves, Detroit placed cornerback Dicaprio Bootle and offensive lineman Keaton Sutherland on injured reserve.