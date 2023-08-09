Lions sign RB Devine Ozigbo

The Lions have added a running back.

Detroit announced on Wednesday that the team has signed Devine Ozigbo.

Ozigbo entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019 with the Saints but didn’t make the team’s 53-man roster. He was claimed off waivers by the Jaguars and appeared in 18 games for the club over the next two seasons. While he mostly played special teams, he did register 12 receptions for 65 yards along with 28 yards rushing on 10 carries.

Ozigbo also appeared in two games for New Orleans in 2021 before playing four contests for the Broncos in 2022.

As a corresponding move, Detroit waived receiver Avery Davis.