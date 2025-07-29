 Skip navigation
Lions sign RB Jacob Saylors

  
Published July 29, 2025 09:22 AM

The Lions have a new running back in training camp.

The team announced the signing of Jacob Saylors on Tuesday morning. They waived tight end Luke Deal with an injury designation to make room for Saylors on the 90-man roster.

Saylors ran 113 times for 552 yards and five touchdowns while catching 22 passes for 245 yards for the St. Louis Battlehawks in the UFL this spring. He’s also spent time with the Falcons, Giants, and Browns, but has not played in any regular season games.

Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, Craig Reynolds, Sione Vaki, Jabari Small, and Kye Robichaux are the other running backs in Detroit.