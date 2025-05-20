Lions sign third-round pick Isaac TeSlaa

The Lions have signed another member of their draft class.

Wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa posted a picture of himself signing his four-year rookie deal on Tuesday morning. The third-round pick is the fifth of seven Lions picks to agree to terms on his first NFL contract.

The Lions traded two 2026 third-round picks to the Jaguars to move up to No. 70 in order to select TeSlaa.

TeSlaa had 62 catches for 896 yards and five touchdowns while playing at Arkansas the last two years. He moved to the SEC school after starting his college time at Division II Hillsdale.

Aman-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Tim Patrick, Kalif Raymond, Tom Kennedy, Ronnie Bell, and seventh-rounder Dominic Lovett are also in the mix for playing time at receiver.