Lions signing DL Jonah Williams off Rams practice squad

  
Published November 29, 2024 05:17 PM

The Lions are bringing in another veteran defensive player.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, defensive lineman Jonah Williams is signing with Detroit’s 53-man roster off of the Rams’ practice squad.

Williams, 29, has appeared in seven games for Los Angeles and Minnesota in 2024. He’s recorded three total tackles this season.

In 48 career contests with 22 starts for the Rams and Vikings, he’s put up 80 total tackles with 2.5 sacks.

Williams is the second player Detroit has poached off a practice squad on Friday, as the club also reportedly added Kwon Alexander.