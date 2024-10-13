Lions take 7-3 lead on David Montgomery’s 16-yard run

The Cowboys depleted defense isn’t likely to hold up against the Lions, which means the Cowboys offense is going to have to outscore Detroit to win.

The Cowboys aren’t off to a good start.

They opened with a nine-play, 54-yard drive to the Detroit 16 before stalling. Brandon Aubrey’s 34-yard, chip-shot field goal gave the Cowboys a brief 3-0 lead.

Only 2:15 later, the Lions were in the end zone.

Jared Goff completed a 42-yard pass to Tim Patrick on third-and-5 and the Lions rolled into the end zone from there. David Montgomery, who agreed to a two-year contract extension Saturday, scored on a 16-yard run.

The Lions lead 7-3.

The Cowboys began the game with first-round pick Tyler Guyton on the sideline. They benched him, moving Tyler Smith to left tackle and putting T.J. Bass in at left guard.