Lions take DT Tyleik Williams with 28th overall pick in 2025 NFL draft

  
Published April 24, 2025 11:17 PM

The Lions have bolstered their defensive line in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft.

Detroit selected Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams with the 28th overall pick.

Williams is a 334-pound presence in the middle of the line who should instantly upgrade the Lions’ run defense.

Last year the biggest problem for the Lions’ defense was finding 11 healthy players to put on the field. This year the Lions think they’ve put a talented defense together, and Williams joins a group that, if it stays healthy, should be better than last year.