Lions to hire John Morton as offensive coordinator

Word on Monday was that the Lions were working to hire John Morton as their offensive coordinator.

Tuesday brings word from multiple outlets that the deal is done and that Morton is officially set to join Dan Campbell’s staff in Detroit. Morton replaces Ben Johnson, who is now the head coach of the Bears.

Morton was a senior offensive assistant with the Lions in 2022, so he has some knowledge of what Johnson did on offense with the Lions. Morton moved on to spend the last two years as the Broncos’ pass game coordinator and he’s also worked for the Raiders, Jets, Saints, and 49ers.

The Lions also have a new defensive coordinator in Kelvin Sheppard and they have other spots to fill as their staff undergoes its first major changes since Campbell was hired in 2021.