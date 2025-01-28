 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sportstechnology_250128.jpg
McCourty: Focus should be on good plays, not flags
nbc_pft_saintskellenmoore_250128.jpg
Signs are pointing to Saints aiming to hire Moore
nbc_pft_wilsonfields_250128.jpg
Rooney wants Steelers to bring back Russ or Fields

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sportstechnology_250128.jpg
McCourty: Focus should be on good plays, not flags
nbc_pft_saintskellenmoore_250128.jpg
Signs are pointing to Saints aiming to hire Moore
nbc_pft_wilsonfields_250128.jpg
Rooney wants Steelers to bring back Russ or Fields

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lions to hire John Morton as offensive coordinator

  
Published January 28, 2025 11:03 AM

Word on Monday was that the Lions were working to hire John Morton as their offensive coordinator.

Tuesday brings word from multiple outlets that the deal is done and that Morton is officially set to join Dan Campbell’s staff in Detroit. Morton replaces Ben Johnson, who is now the head coach of the Bears.

Morton was a senior offensive assistant with the Lions in 2022, so he has some knowledge of what Johnson did on offense with the Lions. Morton moved on to spend the last two years as the Broncos’ pass game coordinator and he’s also worked for the Raiders, Jets, Saints, and 49ers.

The Lions also have a new defensive coordinator in Kelvin Sheppard and they have other spots to fill as their staff undergoes its first major changes since Campbell was hired in 2021.