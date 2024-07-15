Lions to induct Calvin Johnson into Pride of the Lions

Calvin Johnson has already etched his name into Lions history several times over. But the franchise will give him one additional earned honor during the coming season.

Detroit announced on Monday that Johnson will be inducted into the Pride of the Lions during halftime of the team’s Sept. 30 Monday night matchup with the Seahawks. The club describes Pride of the Lions as a permanent display at Ford Field that honors the greatest players in franchise history.

“We are thrilled to add Calvin Johnson Jr. to the Pride of the Lions,” Lions President and CEO Rod Wood said in a statement. “His commitment on the field and to the city of Detroit are legendary and this is a well-deserved honor. We are proud that he will be forever memorialized inside Ford Field and as a Detroit Lion.”

The No. 7 overall pick of the 2007 draft, Johnson played 135 games for the Lions over nine seasons before retiring after the 2015 season. He is Detroit’s all-time leader in receptions (731), receiving yards (11,619), and receiving touchdowns (83).

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on his first ballot in 2021.