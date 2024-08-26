Lions to place Emmanuel Moseley on IR

After suffering a pectoral injury a few weeks ago, Lions cornerback Emmanuel Moseley will miss at least four weeks to start the regular season.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Moseley will be placed on injured reserve as Detroit reduces its roster this week.

28, tore his ACL during the season last year and was only able to appear in one game. That came after he also tore his ACL during 2022.

Moseley has appeared in 46 games with 33 starts in his career, with 45 of those appearances coming with San Francisco.

Schefter also reports Lions rookie sixth-round offensive lineman Christian Mahogany will remain on the non-football injury list and miss the first four weeks of the season.