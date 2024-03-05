Lions to re-sign Emmanuel Moseley

Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley didn’t have much of a chance to make an impression for the Lions during the 2023 season, but he’s set to return for another shot in the Motor City in 2024.

Moseley tore his left ACL while playing for the 49ers in 2022 and signed a one-year deal with the Lions as a free agent. He made his debut in Week Five and promptly tore his right ACL.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Moseley will be returning to the Lions on another one-year deal.

Moseley had 162 tackles, four interceptions, and a fumble recovery over 45 games for the 49ers.