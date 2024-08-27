Lions to release Nate Sudfeld

It looks like Hendon Hooker will be backing up Lions quarterback Jared Goff this season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Lions are going to release quarterback Nate Sudfeld as they trim their roster to 53 players on Tuesday. Sudfeld backed Goff up in 2022 and spent last season on injured reserve before competing with Hooker this summer.

Sudfeld made two appearances for the team during the 2022 season and saw a lot of playing time in the preseason this year. He was 27-of-51 for 292 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions.

Hooker was a third-round pick in 2023 and spent his rookie season recovering from a torn ACL. The Lions appear to feel his recovery has gone well enough to put him in line to run the offense should anything happen to Goff.