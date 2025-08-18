 Skip navigation
Lions’ undrafted WR Jackson Meeks says, “I’m one of the best players in the world”

  
Published August 18, 2025 03:56 PM

Lions undrafted rookie wide receiver Jackson Meeks has turned in a strong preseason, with 11 catches for 176 yards and two touchdowns. And he thinks he’s proving he belongs.

Although Meeks is still fighting for a roster spot, he said he believes his play in the preseason has established himself as a legitimate NFL player.

“I’m out here showing that I can play football,” Meeks said, via Joel Sebastianelli of Local 4 in Detroit. “Whether it’s undrafted, first round, second round, it doesn’t matter. When we put the pads on, put the helmet on, it’s about who’s better than who. I’m a pretty confident person regardless, but making those plays boosts your confidence. It gives you the feeling to know I can do this. I’m up here with the best players in the world and I’m one of the best players in the world. I can actually do this.”

Meeks spent three years at Georgia and barely got on the field before transferring to Syracuse last year and making an instant impact, with a 1,000-yard receiving season and All-ACC recognition. That wasn’t enough to get him drafted, but it was enough to get him noticed by the Lions, who signed him shortly after the draft. And Meeks is hoping that his play in the preseason gets him chosen by the Lions for the 53-player roster, which looked like a long shot before the preseason but is now within his grasp.