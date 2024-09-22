Lions use ball-control offense to beat Cardinals

The Lions used a methodical and effective offensive attack to beat the Cardinals today.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff completed 18 of his 23 passes, and David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs combined for 189 rushing yards, as the Lions gutted out a 20-13 win.

Goff ran for the final first down to seal the win in a good day for the Lions’ offense.

The Lions’ defense did a good job of holding Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray in check. Although Murray got off to a hot start, he ended up with a mediocre day of 21-of-34 passing for 205 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

The win improves the Lions’ record to 2-1, and they head into a Monday night game against 3-0 Seattle that could be very important in the NFC playoff race. The Cardinals fall to 1-2 and are looking up at the playoff contenders.