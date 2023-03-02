 Skip navigation
Top News

Lions will address backup quarterback position, but will they use a first-round pick on one?

  
Published March 2, 2023 06:00 AM
nbc_bfa_bradholmesintv_230301
March 1, 2023 11:08 AM
Michael Smith sits down with Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes to discuss the Lions' reenergizing 2022 season, what type of players he looks for and his career journey.

The Lions had David Blough and Tim Boyle battle for the backup quarterback job in training camp before cutting both and signing Nate Sudfeld on Aug. 31. Sudfeld played only nine snaps in two games as Jared Goff remained healthy and on the field.

But General Manager Brad Holmes conceded the Lions need to address the position behind Goff.

“I feel like last year, we kind of left training camp kind of sliding into home plate trying to fill that backup quarterback role,” Holmes said, “And that’s on me. I’ve got to do a better job of making sure that we’re not in that position again. So that is something that we’re going to need to address, whether it’s here in free agency or upcoming in the draft. But that’s something that we’ve had a lot of conversations about.”

The Lions traded for Goff, who was expected to be a bridge quarterback but has proved more than that. Goff, 29, is under contract the next two seasons with cap hits of $30.975 million and $31.975 million.

With two first-round picks -- No. 6 and No. 18 -- would the Lions consider using a high pick on the heir apparent at the position?

Holmes wasn’t really interested in the question, but he also didn’t rule it out.

“We’re going to get the best football players that fit us,” Holmes said. “I don’t know exactly what you want me to say.”