Lions will receive a third-round pick in the next two drafts for losing Aaron Glenn

  
Published January 22, 2025 02:42 PM

The Lions surely would have preferred to keep Aaron Glenn as their defensive coordinator, but the Jets hiring him as their head coach will bring them a return in the form of draft picks.

In the 2021 hiring cycle, the NFL began dangling a carrot for teams to develop minority candidates. Teams that lose minority assistants or front office staff to other teams receive two compensatory draft picks.

The Lions thus will receive a third-round pick in 2025 and a third-round pick in 2026 for losing Glenn. The selections are slotted at the end of the third round after other compensatory choices are made.

The 49ers (DeMeco Ryans/Ran Carthon) and Rams (Raheem Morris) have comp picks remaining for previous minority hires.

The Lions had six selections in the 2025 draft before Glenn’s departure.