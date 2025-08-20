 Skip navigation
L’Jarius Sneed activated off PUP list

  
Published August 20, 2025 10:19 AM

The Titans are getting a critical defensive piece on the practice field.

Tennessee announced on Wednesday that cornerback L’Jarius Sneed has been activated off of the physically unable to perform list. He is set to practice in a limited capacity on Wednesday.

Sneed, 28, was able to play just five games last year before going down with a season-ending quad injury. He then underwent offseason knee surgery.

Entering his sixth season, Sneed played his first four years with the Chiefs. He was traded to the Titans last offseason after Kansas City franchise-tagged him.

In 62 career games with 59 starts, Sneed has recorded 10 interceptions, 40 passes defensed, and 6.5 sacks. He won two Super Bowls with the Chiefs to cap the 2022 and 2023 seasons.