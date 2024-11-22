 Skip navigation
L’Jarius Sneed headed to injured reserve with quad strain

  
November 22, 2024

Titans cornerback L’Jarius Sneed has not played since Week 6 and now he’ll be out for at least the next four games.

Tennessee is placing Sneed on injured reserve after he was already ruled out for this week.

Head coach Brian Callahan told reporters on Friday that while Sneed was initially thought to have a quad bruise, he was later diagnosed with a strain. At this point, the best option for the cornerback is to rest it.

Callahan did not rule out a return for Sneed at some point this season.

“He’s been fighting like hell to come back,” Callahan said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN.

After the Titans traded for Sneed in the offseason and signed him to a long-term deal, Sneed has appeared in five games this season, recording 23 total tackles with two for loss.

The Titans have also ruled out running back Tyjae Spears (concussion) and offensive tackle Leroy Watson (back) for Sunday’s game against the Texans.

Cornerback Roger McCreary (knee) is questionable, though Callahan said he’s optimistic McCreary will play.