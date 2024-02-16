L’Jarius Sneed: I hope Chiefs have enough for me and Chris Jones

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones vowed to return for a shot at a third straight Super Bowl title earlier this week, but an actual deal isn’t likely to come together overnight.

One of the reasons why the Chiefs won’t be able to wrap things up quickly is because they’ll also be trying to hold onto cornerback L’Jarius Sneed. General Manager Brett Veach called re-signing both players a top priority of the offseason, but Sneed sounds unsure that everything will work out.

While on Up & Adams this week, Sneed said he hopes to be back with Kansas City while adding that “you never know how it goes” once negotiations start.

“I hope so, I hope so. They can’t keep both of us. Hopefully they got enough for both of us. But you know, they gonna make it happen. I hope so,” Sneed said.

There will likely be plenty of interest in Sneed’s services if he does hit the open market come March, so it will be interesting to see how the next few weeks play out in Kansas City.