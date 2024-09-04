 Skip navigation
Logan Hall, Chase McLaughlin don’t practice for Bucs Wednesday

  
Published September 4, 2024 04:25 PM

The Buccaneers were missing two players on the practice field Wednesday.

Defensive lineman Logan Hall and kicker Chase McLaughlin did not participate as the team worked to prepare for Sunday’s game against the Commanders. Hall has foot injury while McLaughlin is dealing with both an abdomen injury and an illness.

The Bucs don’t have another kicker on the roster or practice squad, so they’ll likely have to make a roster move if there’s doubt about McLaughlin’s ability to play this week.

Defensive lineman Ernest Brown (ribs) was the only limited participant. Edge rusher Yaya Diaby (ankle), safety Jordan Whitehead (quad), and wide receiver Trey Palmer (concussion) were among the full participants who landed on the first injury report of the week.